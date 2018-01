Police are investigating after a patrol car was in a collision with another vehicle today in Kakaako.

The crash occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ala Moana Boulevard and Punchbowl Street.

Police said a blue-and-white police car was towed from the scene. No major injuries were reported.

Firefighters washed down the area.