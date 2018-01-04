Remaining suspects in Puna kidnapping arrested

Police arrested the three remaining suspects wanted in connection with a violent kidnapping in Puna.

Police sought the public’s help Tuesday in locating Claude Carvalho Jr., Nikki Nasario and Joshua Sosa.

Officers arrested Carvalho Jr., 32, Tuesday on suspicion of kidnapping and unrelated bench warrants. Police said he was released pending investigation in the kidnapping case.

Carvalho, however, remains in custody for the bench warrants and is scheduled to appear at District Court today.

Police also arrested Nasario, 26, and Sosa, 25, Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping and outstanding warrants. The two were arrested at about 2:15 p.m. following a traffic stop on Highway 130 near Ainaloa Boulevard in Pahoa.

Nasario remains in custody as police continue their investigation. Sosa also remains in custody on a parole violation.

At about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a kidnapping at a Hee Street home in Hawaiian Beaches. Witnesses reported a 31-year-old woman who was staying at the residence was struck in the face with a tire iron and forced by gunpoint into a trunk of a maroon 1998 Toyota sedan with a shattered rear window, according to a news release by the Hawaii Police Department.

The suspects fled with the victim. Later that day, one of the suspects identified as Paul Alisa, 43, of Pahoa turned himself in at the Pahoa Police Station. He was released pending further investigation.

Police said the victim was found at the Hee Street home at about 5:30 p.m. Paramedics transported her to Hilo Medical Center where she was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, officers located the Toyota at the Lava Tree State Park in Pahoa. Police said the vehicle was charred when they found it.

Anyone with information on the kidnapping is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency phone number at 935-3311 or Det. Todd Pataray of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 961-2382. Individuals also may e-mail Pataray at Todd.Pataray@hawaiicounty.gov.