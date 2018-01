Police opened a kidnapping investigation after a woman reported she had been kidnapped and assaulted over several hours in Kaimuki.

The woman, 28, told police three men and two women held her in an apartment and assaulted her between 9:15 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police opened a kidnapping and assault investigation. No one has been arrested.

Police said the victim and suspects are acquaintances.

Further details were not available.