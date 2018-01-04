 Southwest agrees to pay $15M over collusion claims
January 4, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Business

Southwest agrees to pay $15M over collusion claims

Associated Press
January 4, 2018
Updated January 4, 2018 12:31pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., in 2017.

ADVERTISING

DALLAS >> Southwest Airlines will pay $15 million to settle class-action lawsuits that accuse the four biggest U.S. carriers of conspiring to boost prices by holding down the supply of tickets for sale.

Southwest denies breaking the law but says it settled to avoid the expense of more litigation.

American and United said Thursday they would continue to defend themselves against the lawsuits. Delta did not immediately comment.

Lawyers for consumers filed dozens of lawsuits against the airlines in mid-2015 after the Associated Press first reported that the Justice Department was investigating possible collusion.

Federal officials demanded documents from the airlines to see if they were colluding to limit capacity — the number of seats — to keep prices high. The Justice Department hasn’t taken any further action.

PREVIOUS STORY
Westinghouse, Toshiba’s troubled nuclear unit, is acquired
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING