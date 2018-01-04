Faildo, Hudnall to host ‘KFVE Mele’ music series on TV

Isle musicians will be in the spotlight in the new locally produced program, “KFVE Mele: Music & Mana’o Series,” that debuts at 7 p.m. Sunday on KFVE-TV.

The weekly, hourlong show will feature performances and informal “talk story” moments when guests discuss the meaning and origins of their songs. Bruddah Wade Faildo and Randy Hudnall of HawaiianMusicLive.xyz will host, with each of the 19 episodes filmed at locations of the featured artist’s choosing.

Already confirmed to appear are Nathan Aweau, Kawika Kahiapo, Natalie Ai Kamauu, Maunalua, Na Hoa, Josh Tatofi, Mark Yamanaka and Hoku Zuttermeister.

“KFVE Mele” also will be live-streamed via k5thehometeam.com and will repeat at 5 p.m. Saturdays, starting Jan. 13. The show also will be offered on sponsor Hawaiian Airlines’ in-flight video service.