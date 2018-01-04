 Corrections
By Star-Advertiser staff
January 4, 2018
Updated January 4, 2018 12:05am
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> A Page B2 headline Wednesday did not specify that the closure of Paki Hale due to a staffing shortage is limited to weekends.

>> The last two lines of the commentary “Flawed tax cut law needs to be repaired” on Page A9 Wednesday were cut off, due to a production glitch. The ending should have read: “The estate tax should be expanded, and the individual health insurance mandate reinstated. Tax reform is a reality, but the quest for tax repair has just begun.”

