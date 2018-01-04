January 4, 2018 |
74°
|
Check Traffic
Menu
Customer Service
Print Replica
Search
Subscribe
Log In
Home
Top News
Local
Sports
Crave
Features
Business
Editorial
Obituaries
Homes
Cars
Jobs
Classifieds
Search for:
Archives
Columnists
TGIF
Video
Photo Galleries
Hawaii Prep World
Hawaii Warrior World
Star Channels
Blogs
Travel
Religion
Movie Listings
Corrections
Dining Out
Hawaii Renovation
Special Sections
Honolulu Street Pulse
Home
Archives
Top News
Local
Sports
Crave
Business
TGIF
Features
Editorial
Religion
Columnists
Travel
Print Replica
Blogs
Video
Photo Galleries
Customer Service
Obituaries
Cars
Homes
Classifieds
Movie Listings
Jobs
Star Channels
News
Pleasure paddle
.
Posted January 04, 2018
January 4, 2018
Updated January 4, 2018 12:29am
.
SHARE
ASSOCIATED PRESS
PLEASURE PADDLE
: A man paddles a board across the Daiba Bay in Tokyo Dec. 14.
ADVERTISING
.
PREVIOUS STORY
Godzilla’s resurgence expected to continue
NEXT STORY
New tech to alter manga publishing
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the
TERMS OF SERVICE
. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Please log in to comment.
ADVERTISING
Get the latest news by email
Sign Up
ADVERTISING
LOOKING BACK
1983: Madame Pele puts on fiery show across Kilauea
ADVERTISING
Copyright © 2018 staradvertiser.com. All rights reserved.
500 Ala Moana Blvd. #7-210, Honolulu, HI 96813 Telephone: (808) 529-4747
About Us
Media Kit
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Contact Information
Terms of Service