TODAY

BASKETBALL

ILH Division I boys: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Saint Louis at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division I girls: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Sacred Hearts, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Damien at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; University at St. Francis, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: La Pietra at St. Francis, 5 p.m.; University vs. Le Jardin, 5 p.m., at Sacred Hearts; Hawaii Baptist at Damien, 6 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: At Hawaiian Mission—Island Pacific vs. Lanakila Baptist, 5 p.m.; Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: Hawaiian Mission at St. Andrew’s, 6 p.m.

OIA East girls: Kaimuki at Roosevelt; McKinley at Kaiser; Moanalua at Kailua; Kalaheo at Kahuku; Kalani at Castle. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West girls: Waialua at Kapolei (varsity only, 5:30 p.m.); Aiea at Radford varsity only, 5:30 p.m.); Campbell at Leilehua; Waianae at Mililani; Waipahu at Pearl City. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, at the Plantation Course at Kapalua, first tee at 10:10 a.m.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Pac-Five at Saint Louis; Le Jardin vs. ‘Iolani, at Kapiolani Field 1; Damien at Punahou; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha; games at 4 p.m.

SWIMMING & DIVING

College men & women: Wally Nakamoto Hawaii Diving Invitational—all day, at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

TENNIS

College women: Weinman Foundation Invitational—Teams TBD, at UH Tennis Complex.

WRESTLING

ILH boys: Pa‘ani Tournament, 8:15 a.m., at Punahou.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Texaco Rainbow Warrior Classic, USC vs. Juniata (Pa.), 4 p.m.; Stevens Institute of Technology vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at Stan Sheriff Center.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m. at Site TBD; Notre Dame de Namur vs. Chaminade, 7:30 p.m. at McCabe Gym; Academy of Art at Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m.

PacWest women: Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m. at Site TBD; Academy of Art at Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m.; Notre Dame de Namur vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

ILH Division II boys: ‘Iolani II at Maryknoll II, 6 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Punahou II at ‘Iolani II, 6:30 p.m.

OIA East boys: Roosevelt at Kahuku, Kalani at Kalaheo, Moanalua at McKinley, Kailua at Castle, Kaimuki at Kaiser; JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Pearl City at Kapolei, Radford at Leilehua, Waianae at Mililani, Campbell at Waipahu, Waialua at Aiea; JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

GYMNASTICS

Paradise Invitational Meet: At Aiea District Park Gymnasium, first session starts at 9:20 a.m.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Kamehameha at Punahou; Pac-Five at Mid-Pacific; Le Jardin vs. Damien, at Kapiolani Field 1; games at 4 p.m.

OIA West girls: Nanakuli at Leilehua, Waialua at Pearl City, Kapolei at Aiea, 5:30 p.m.; Waipahu at Waianae, Campbell at Mililani, JV starts at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Leilehua at Nanakuli, Aiea at Kapolei, 5:30 p.m.; Waialua at Pearl City, following 5:30 p.m. varsity girls; Waianae at Waipahu, Mililani at Campbell, JV starts at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SWIMMING

ILH: ILH Meet, 5 p.m, at Punahou.

SWIMMING & DIVING

College men & women: Wally Nakamoto Hawaii Diving Invitational—all day, at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

TENNIS

College women: Weinman Foundation Invitational—Teams TBD, at UH Tennis Complex.

WRESTLING

ILH boys: Punahou vs. ‘Iolani, Pac-Five vs. Damien, Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha, 5:30 p.m., at Kamehameha.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Texaco Rainbow Warrior Classic, USC vs. Stevens Institute of Technology, 4 p.m.; Juniata (Pa.) vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at Stan Sheriff Center.

Gymnastics

The Hawaii Island Twisters Gymnastics club will be hosting the Gymnastics in Paradise Invitational Meet from Friday to Sunday at the Aiea District Park Gymnasium. Approximately 380 gymnasts will be competing from four states and Canada. Tickets cost $10 per day for adults and $5 for students and children. Admission is free for children under four years old. For more information, contact Terri Needels at 391-6114 or drsurf@hawaii.rr.com.

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Aikane 20, Action 6

Bad Company 20, Makules 5

Waipio 15, Hawaiians 10

Hikina 14, Na Kahuna 3

Lokahi 20, Sportsmen 3

Xpress 22, Golden Eagles 21

Hui Ohana 16, Firehouse 15

Zen 11, Yankees 10

Fat Katz 23, Na Pueo 4

BASKETBALL

OIA East

Varsity boys

Kahuku 70, Kalani 43

Leading scorers—KAH: Tolu Smith 18, Ethan Christensen 15.

Junior varsity boys

Kahuku 58, Kalani 36

OIA West

Varsity boys

Campbell 50, Pearl City 20

Nanakuli 53, Waialua 44

Leading scorers—CAMP: Andrew Mersburgh 10. NAN: Zion-Jabez Robello 10.

Junior varsity boys

Campbell 50, Pearl City 20

Nanakuli 44, Waialua 19