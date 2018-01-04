SHARE















DORIS DUKE THEATRE

Honolulu Museum of Art, 532-6097, honolulumuseum.org; $10-$12 (unless noted)

‘Classified’

Film screenings for “Classified,” a multidisciplinary museum program examining the intersection of art and surveillance.

>> “1984”

7 p.m. Friday

Michael Radford’s adaptation of Orwell’s 1949 novel about a closely monitored society in which a government bureaucrat’s job is to rewrite history by erasing people from existence in post-atomic war London. He rebels by keeping a secret diary and becoming involved in a stoic love affair, and winds up getting punished by a former friend. (1985, U.K., 1:53)

Double screening:

6 p.m. Saturday, free with RSVP.

“CitizenFour”

This real-life thriller follows filmmaker Laura Poitras and journalist Glenn Greenwald meeting with government whistleblower Edward Snowden in Hong Kong as he reveals classified documents that provide evidence of mass illegal invasions of privacy by the National Security Agency. (2014, 1:54)

“Risk”

Filmed over six years, filmmaker Laura Poitras provides unprecedented access to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who hid from authorities for a half-decade while facing a legal fight that threatens the organization he leads. (2016, 1:37)

“Eye/Machine I, II + III”

2 p.m. Sunday, free with RSVP. Directed by Harun Farocki.

“Eye/Machine I”

Centers on Gulf War images that caused worldwide outrage in 1991, while Farocki explores how military image technologies find their way into civilian life. (2001, Germany, 0:25)

“Eye/Machine II”

Farocki combines visual material from military and civilian sectors to distinguish between “man” and “machine” in the area of modern weapons technology. (2002, Germany, 0:15)

“Eye/Machine III”

In the final part of his series, Farocki structures material around the concept of operational images that are part of a process used in comparing an idea and reality. (2003, Germany, 0:25)

Double screening:

4 p.m. Sunday, free with RSVP.

>> “I Thought I Was Seeing Convicts”

Images from a maximum-security prison in Corcoran, Calif., show how guards impose discipline on inmates. When a convict attacks another, others lie on the ground with arms overhead; failure to do so will result in guards switching from rubber to real bullets. In English and German. (2000, Germany, 1:19)

>> “War at a Distance”

In 1991, numerous images of the Gulf War flooded the media and made it impossible to distinguish between real and computer-generated pictures, forever altering the way we decipher what we see. In English and German. (2003, Germany, 0:54)

“THX 1138”

7 p.m. Wednesday

George Lucas’ directorial debut, about two citizens who rebel and fall in love while living in a cold, dystopian future where individual thought and love are forbidden. Written by Lucas and produced by Francis Ford Coppola. (1971, 1:28)

“Brazil”

7 p.m. Thursday

A man escapes his monotonous daily life through a recurring daydream in which he heroically saves a damsel in distress. While investigating the wrongful arrest and eventual death of an innocent man, he meets the woman from his dreams. (1985, U.K./U.S., 2:22)

MOVIE MUSEUM

3566 Harding Ave., 735-8771; $4-$5

“Umizaru”

11:30 a.m. and 4 and 6:15 p.m. Friday

Japanese Coast Guard rescue divers endure a rigorous training regimen in a coastal town, where they are known for their drunken antics. One trainee tries to impress the cute girl in town, but she doesn’t seem interested. For ages 12 and older. In Japanese with English subtitles. (2004, Japan, 1:59)

“Midsummer’s Equation” (“Manatsu no hoteishiki”)

1:45 and 8:30 p.m. Friday

A physics professor serving as a guest panelist in a seacoast town tries to help solve the mystery of a dead hotel guest. For ages 10 and older. In Japanese with English subtitles. (2013, Japan, 2:08)

“Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t” (“Shiko Funjatta”)

11:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. Saturday; 11:15 a.m. and 3 and 9 p.m. Thursday

Shuhei’s professor promises to graduate him if he joins the sumo team, which has just one member, a pathetic loser. Together they draft a group of misfits who blossom. For all ages. In Japanese with English subtitles. (1992, Japan, 1:39)

“American Made”

1:15, 5, 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday

Stylized true-life tale of TWA pilot Barry Seal, who becomes a drug runner for the CIA in the 1980s Iran-Contra affair. With Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson and Sarah Wright. Rated R. (2017, 1:55)

“Battle of the Sexes”

Noon, 4:15 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday

The “Battle of the Sexes” $100,000 winner-take-all tennis match between No. 1 Billie Jean King and former champion Bobby Riggs is re-enacted in this humorous drama, which is nominated for two Golden Globes. With Emma Stone and Steve Carell. Rated PG-13. (2017, U.K./U.S., 2:01)

“On Probation” (“Tiempo de valientes”)

2:15 p.m. Sunday

Action-comedy about a high-strung Buenos Aires shrink on probation who is assigned to ride in a patrol car with a tough cop who happens to be depressed over his marriage. In Spanish with English subtitles. (2005, Argentina, 1:52)

“California Typewriter”

8:45 p.m. Sunday

This documentary, centered at a Berkeley typewriter repair shop, captures the essence of “typewriter pleasures” such as pressing the keys, hearing the rhythmic percussion of the hammers and coming to the emphatic “ding!” at the end of the line. (2016, France/India/Canada/U.S., 1:43)

“Murder on the Orient Express”

11 a.m. and 3, 5:15 and 9:15 p.m. Monday

Detective Hercule Poirot travels on the Orient Express, only to wind up with a mystery to solve when a passenger is found dead. With Albert Finney, Lauren Bacall, Ingrid Bergman and Sean Connery. Rated PG. (1974, U.K., 2:09)

“The Night My Mother Killed My Father”

1:15 and 7:30 p.m. Monday

A neurotic screenwriter is producing a movie with his ex-wife while his actress wife, Isabel, is upset she has no part in the film. She decides to host a dinner party for the film’s prospective star, but things go hilariously wrong. For ages 12 and older. In Spanish with subtitles. (2016, Spain, 1:35)

“A United Kingdom”

1, 5 and 7 p.m. Thursday

The story of a Botswana prince and British office girl who fall in love and eventually get married despite their racial and cultural differences, and interference from the apartheid-endorsing government of South Africa, which threatens Britain over the romance. Rated PG-13. (2016, Czech Republic/U.K./U.S., 1:51)