 Kahumoku pays tribute to his grandma with classic slack key stylings
January 4, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Kahumoku pays tribute to his grandma with classic slack key stylings

Reviews by John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 4, 2018 5:00 pm  Updated on  January 4, 2018 at 4:34 pm
George Kahumoku returns to the music of his childhood with this collection of songs that he grew up listening to in the early 1950s. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –