2 charged in Puna kidnapping case

Two people were charged after they allegedly kidnapped a woman in Puna.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Two people were charged after they allegedly kidnapped a woman in Puna.

Nikki Nasario, 26, and Joshua Sosa, 25, also were charged today with second-degree assault and first-degree terroristic threatening. Bail has been set at $25,000 each.

Both Nasario and Sosa are scheduled to make their initial court appearances at District Court Monday. They remain in custody at Hawaii Community Correctional Center on unrelated charges.

The other kidnapping suspects, Paul Alisa, 34, and Claude Carvalho Jr., 32, were released pending investigation.

Police said a 31-year-old woman staying at a Hee Street home in Hawaiian Beaches was struck in the face with a tire iron and forced by gunpoint into the trunk of a Toyota sedan with a shattered rear window.

The suspects fled with the victim.

Police said the kidnapping victim was found at the Hee Street residence later that afternoon. Paramedics transported her to a hospital where she was treated and released for her injuries.

Police arrested Nasario and Sosa Wednesday following a traffic stop on Highway 130 near Ainaloa Boulevard in Pahoa.