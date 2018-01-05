Police investigate bomb scare at Kauai Community College

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A bomb threat prompted an evacuation at Kauai Community College Thursday morning.

Police said KCC’s One Stop Center received two anonymous calls at about 11 a.m. Thursday. Officers immediately responded and conducted a search. No explosives were found on campus.

Police said students, faculty and staff were allowed to return sometime after 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on the identity of those involved in the bomb threat is urged to call police dispatch at 241-1711 or CrimeStoppers at 246-8300.