 Police investigate bomb scare at Kauai Community College
January 5, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

Top News

Police investigate bomb scare at Kauai Community College

By Star-Advertiser staff
January 5, 2018
Updated January 5, 2018 8:55am
ADVERTISING

A bomb threat prompted an evacuation at Kauai Community College Thursday morning.

Police said KCC’s One Stop Center received two anonymous calls at about 11 a.m. Thursday. Officers immediately responded and conducted a search. No explosives were found on campus.

Police said students, faculty and staff were allowed to return sometime after 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on the identity of those involved in the bomb threat is urged to call police dispatch at 241-1711 or CrimeStoppers at 246-8300.

PREVIOUS STORY
Barack Obama to be David Letterman’s first Netflix guest
NEXT STORY
Report: 1/3 of Hawaii families don’t earn enough for needs
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING