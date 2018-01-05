 Report: 1/3 of Hawaii families don’t earn enough for needs
January 5, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Top News

Report: 1/3 of Hawaii families don’t earn enough for needs

Associated Press
January 5, 2018
Updated January 5, 2018 8:59am
ADVERTISING

Nearly one-third of Hawaii families don’t meet self-sufficiency income levels, according to a state report.

A family of four needs to bring in nearly $78,000 on Oahu to be self-sufficient — or able to cover expenses without government or other outside help, Hawaii News Now reported Wednesday. That’s up from $74,940 in 2014 and is $22,000 more than what the same family would have needed a decade ago.

The report looked at the costs of housing, food, transportation, child care and taxes.

It found that families on the Big Island needed the lowest self-sufficiency income to make ends meet, while some of the highest incomes needed were seen on Kauai and Maui.

The biennial self-sufficiency study was aimed at gauging how the state’s cost of living affects families.

For a single adult, the self-sufficiency income in Hawaii was at nearly $33,000.

A single parent with two children needs to bring in at least $69,000 in Hawaii to be self-sufficient.

For a family of four on Oahu, the report put the total cost of basic needs at $6,497 a month. That includes $1,787 for housing, $1,131 for child care and $1,260 for food.

PREVIOUS STORY
Police investigate bomb scare at Kauai Community College
NEXT STORY
Man sentenced in sex assault of disabled Hilo woman
Comments (1)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING