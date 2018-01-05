State Hospital escapee to be extradited to Hawaii

Hawaii State Hospital escapee Randall Saito is expected to be extradited to Hawaii from California sometime next week, according to a spokeswoman of the Superior Court of California in San Joaquin.

Court Operations Manager Marilyn Green said Saito, 59, remains in custody at the San Joaquin County Jail. He will undergo some medical tests before he is released to the U.S. Marshals Service.

An exact date of his extradition is unknown. Green said federal marshals will coordinate with the county jail to pick up Saito.

A Jan. 29 court date to review the case has been scheduled for the Superior Court of California in San Joaquin if the extradition is not completed by then.

Dana Viola, spokeswoman of the Hawaii Attorney General’s Office, said marshals will transport him back to Hawaii on a non-commercial flight.

Upon his return, Saito will be held in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center on the felony escape charge. Should he post bond, Saito will be returned to the state hospital.

Saito walked off hospital grounds on Nov. 12. He took a taxi to the airport where he boarded a charter flight to Maui. Saito then boarded another flight to San Jose, Calif.

The state hospital called 911 to report Saito missing at least eight hours after he escaped.

Deputy sheriffs captured Saito three days later in Stockton, Calif. after they received a tip from a taxi company.

In 1981, Saito was acquitted of murder by reason of insanity after he shot and stabbed a 29-year-old woman at the Ala Moana Center parking lot. Police said he shot Sandra Yamashiro at random with a pellet rifle and repeatedly stabbed her with a knife in 1979.

He was diagnosed with sexual sadism and necrophilia. Saito has been committed to the state hospital since 1981.