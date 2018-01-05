 Don’t devour Kailua with development
January 5, 2018 | 73° | Check Traffic

Don’t devour Kailua with development

Posted on January 5, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  January 4, 2018 at 6:38 pm
Poor little Kailua. First it was Mitch D’Olier and Kaneohe Ranch trying to turn Kailua into Carmel-by-the-Sea. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –