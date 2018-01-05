 FX orders spinoff to ‘Sons of Anarchy’
Associated Press
January 5, 2018
Updated January 5, 2018 11:14am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Edward James Olmos poses for photos at the Platino Awards in Madrid on July 21. FX says it is ordering a spinoff to “Sons of Anarchy” with Edward James Olmos as part of a nearly all-Latino cast. The 10-episode “Mayans MC” will premiere later this year, FX Networks CEO John Landgraf said.

PASADENA, Calif. >> FX says it is ordering a spinoff to “Sons of Anarchy” with Edward James Olmos as part of a nearly all-Latino cast.

The 10-episode “Mayans MC” will premiere later this year, FX Networks CEO John Landgraf told a TV critics meeting today. The date was not announced.

The series, focused on characters from “Sons of Anarchy,” is poised to show that “hit television and diverse television” can be the same thing, Landgraf said.

Also starring in the drama are JD Pardo, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas and Richard Cabral.

“Sons of Anarchy” creator Kurt Sutter will produce the show with Elgin James and Norberto Barba.

