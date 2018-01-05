 Ohio man thought ‘Wheel’ host Sajak directed him to kill
Associated Press
January 5, 2018
Updated January 5, 2018 11:02am
AKRON, Ohio >> An Ohio man who reportedly believed “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak instructed him to kill his elderly mother has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports a judge made the ruling Thursday in the murder case against 48-year-old Derrick Williams.

Defense attorney Brian Pierce says Williams believed he was getting messages from the TV game show when he heard his hometown mentioned. He thought Sajak was telling him to kill his mother when Sajak said, “Do it.”

Pierce says Williams was off his medication and “clearly was psychotic.”

Williams’ sister called 911 after discovering her mother’s body in December 2016 and told dispatchers her brother was mentally ill and likely responsible.

