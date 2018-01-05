3 more held in Puna kidnapping

Police arrested the three remaining suspects wanted in connection with a violent kidnapping in Puna.

Police sought the public’s help Tuesday in locating Claude Carvalho Jr., Nikki Nasario and Joshua Sosa.

Officers arrested Carvalho Jr., 32, Tuesday on suspicion of kidnapping and unrelated bench warrants.

Police also arrested Nasario, 26, and Sosa, 25, Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping and outstanding warrants. The two were arrested at about 2:15 p.m. following a traffic stop on Highway 130 in Pahoa.

Carvalho, Nasario and Sosa were being held Thursday night at Hawaii Community Correctional Center.

At about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a kidnapping at a Hee Street home in Hawaiian Beaches. Witnesses reported a 31-year-old woman at the residence was struck in the face with a tire iron and forced by gunpoint into the trunk of a maroon 1998 Toyota sedan with a shattered rear window, according to a Hawaii police news release.

The suspects fled with the victim. Later that day one of the suspects, identified as Paul Alisa, 43, of Pahoa, turned himself in at the Pahoa Police Station. He was released pending further investigation.

Police said the victim was found at the Hee Street home at about 5:30 p.m. Paramedics took her to Hilo Medical Center where she was treated and released.

On Tuesday officers located the Toyota at Lava Tree State Park in Pahoa. Police said the vehicle had been burned.

Victim sues ex-officer, state agency

HILO >> A woman who was sexually assaulted two years ago by an on-duty land enforcement officer filed a lawsuit against the former officer and the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The woman said the state never should have hired 41-year-old Ethan Ferguson, who had been fired by the Honolulu Police Department for misconduct, the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Wednesday.

Ferguson ran afoul of police superiors for falsifying documents and lying to supervisors about transporting a runaway juvenile girl, according to an annual misconduct report.

The DLNR said it knew Ferguson had been fired but that it wasn’t given a reason for his dismissal, and a background check on him turned up no criminal convictions.

On Jan. 1, 2016, Ferguson attacked the then-16-year-old girl. He was convicted of assault and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Her lawsuit accuses the state agency of negligent hiring, among other claims.

Agency spokesman Dan Dennison said he couldn’t comment on pending litigation.