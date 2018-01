SHARE















TODAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m. at Neal Blaisdell Arena; Notre Dame de Namur vs. Chaminade, 7:30 p.m. at McCabe Gym; Academy of Art at Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m.

PacWest women: Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m. at Neal Blaisdell Arena; Academy of Art at Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m.; Notre Dame de Namur vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

ILH Division II boys: ‘Iolani II at Maryknoll II, 6 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Punahou II at ‘Iolani II, 6:30 p.m.

OIA East boys: Roosevelt at Kahuku, Kalani at Kalaheo, Moanalua at McKinley, Kailua at Castle, Kaimuki at Kaiser; JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Pearl City at Kapolei, Radford at Leilehua, Waianae at Mililani, Campbell at Waipahu, Waialua at Aiea; JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, second round, 10:10 a.m. at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

GYMNASTICS

Paradise Invitational Meet: At Aiea District Park Gymnasium, first session starts at 9:20 a.m.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Kamehameha at Punahou; Pac-Five at Mid-Pacific; Le Jardin vs. Damien, at Kapiolani Field 1; games at 4 p.m.

OIA West girls: Nanakuli at Leilehua, Waialua at Pearl City, Kapolei at Aiea, 5:30 p.m.; Waipahu at Waianae, Campbell at Mililani, JV starts at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Leilehua at Nanakuli, Aiea at Kapolei, 5:30 p.m.; Waialua at Pearl City, following 5:30 p.m. varsity girls; Waianae at Waipahu, Mililani at Campbell, JV starts at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SWIMMING

ILH: ILH Meet, 5 p.m, at Punahou.

SWIMMING & DIVING

College men & women: Wally Nakamoto Hawaii Diving Invitational—all day, at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

TENNIS

College women: Weinman Foundation Invitational—Time TBD, at UH Tennis Complex.

WRESTLING

ILH boys: Punahou vs. ‘Iolani, Pac-Five vs. Damien, Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha, 5:30 p.m., at Kamehameha.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Texaco Rainbow Warrior Classic, USC vs. Stevens Institute of Technology, 4 p.m.; Juniata (Pa.) vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. Matches at Stan Sheriff Center.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH Division I boys: Maryknoll at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 5:30 p.m.; Punahou at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.

ILH Division I girls: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 4 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Maryknoll, 7 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Punahou II at Saint Louis II, 3:30 p.m.; University at Hanalani, 5 p.m.; St. Francis at Le Jardin, 5 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: University at Hawaii Baptist, 2:30 p.m.; Damien at Hanalani, 3:30 p.m.; St. Francis at Le Jardin, 3:30 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: Christian Academy vs. Lanakila Baptist, 6:30 p.m., at Kroc Center; Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 7:30 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: Christian Academy vs. Lanakila Baptist, 5 p.m., at Kroc Center.

OIA East girls: Roosevelt at Farrington; Kaiser at Kaimuki; Kailua at McKinley; Kahuku at Moanalua; Kalaheo at Kalani. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West girls: Waialua at Waipahu (varsity only, 5:30 p.m.); Kapolei at Aiea (varsity only, 5:30 p.m.); Leilehua at Nanakuli; Mililani at Campbell; Radford at Waianae. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

CANOE PADDLING

ILH: Event 4, Magic Island to Kewalo Basin to Royal Hawaiian/Sheraton and back, 8:30 a.m.

DIVING

ILH: ILH Meet, 10 a.m., at Kamehameha.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, third round, 10:10 a.m. at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

GYMNASTICS

Paradise Invitational Meet: At Aiea District Park Gymnasium, first session starts at 8:35 a.m.

PRECISION RIFLERY

ILH: Sacred Hearts at St. Francis, 8 a.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 8 a.m.; Mid-Pacific at Saint Louis, 8 a.m.; Island Pacific vs. Pac-Five, 11 a.m. at St. Francis.

SOCCER

OIA East girls: Kalaheo at McKinley, 2 p.m.; Farrington at Roosevelt, Kaiser at Kahuku, Castle at Moanalua; JV starts at 2 p.m. with varsity to follow.

OIA East boys: Moanalua at Castle, Kailua at Kaimuki, 2 p.m.; Kalaheo at McKinley, follows 2 p.m. varsity girls; Roosevelt at Farrington, Kahuku at Kaiser, JV starts at 2 p.m., varsity to follow.

SWIMMING & DIVING

College men & women: Minnesota at Hawaii, noon, at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

TENNIS

College men: Florida State at Hawaii,

11 a.m., at UH Tennis Complex.

College women: Weinman Foundation Invitational—Time TBD, at UH Tennis Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Texaco Rainbow Warrior Classic, Stevens Institute of Technology vs. Juniata (Pa.), 4 p.m.; USC vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. Matches at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH

Thursday

Boys Varsity

Kamehameha 1, Mid-Pacific 0

Punahou 4, Damien 0

Saint Louis 3, Pac-Five 0

Goals scorers—KS: Keola Downing. Pun: Dane Mizuno, Liam Nichols-Shipley, Jason Vandervender, Christian Yuh. StL: Skyler Goo 2, Aarin Young.

OIA

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Kaiser 3, Kailua 0

Roosevelt 9, Kaimuki 1

Kalani 7, McKinley 0

Kahuku 0, Castle 0

Girls Varsity

Castle 2, Kahuku 0

Kalaheo 4, Farrington 0

Kaiser 4, Kailua 0

Kalani 8, McKinley 0

Boys JV

Kaiser 8, Kailua 0

Girls JV

Castle 1, Kahuku 0

Farrington 2, Kalaheo 1

Kaiser 2, Kailua 1

Pa‘ani Girls Challenge

Open Division Winners

97 pounds: Allicia Mahoe (Kapolei). 102:

Kaitlin Ito (Pac Five). 107: Sami Saribay (Lahainaluna). 112: Tiare Ikei (Kaiser). 117: Mariah Spix (Leilehua). 122: Skye Realin (Kamehameha). 127: Waipuilani Estrella Beauchamp (Baldwin). 132: Nanea Estrella (Lahainaluna). 138: Paige Respicio (Kamehameha). 145: Tayler Peligrino Hayase (Lahainaluna). 155: Zion Grace Vierra (Kamehameha). 168: Shayna Kamaka (Baldwin). 184: Roxie Umu (Kealakehe). 225: Tangiteina Niutupuivaha (Kahuku).

Novice Division Winners

97 pounds: Lilliana Campbell (Hilo). 102: Jaylina Tran (Roosevelt). 107: Ashlyn Agena (Waimea). 112: Michaelah Vasquez (Lahainaluna). 117: Laieikawai Tancayo (Lahainaluna). 122: Keeya Bicoy (Molokai). 127: Ashlee Palimoo (Kamehameha-Maui). 132: Chaenel Deluna (Molokai). 138: Destiny Tuisano (Waianae). 145: Tyeisha Takamori (Baldwin). 155: Hunter Ganoot (Aiea). 168: Valerie Psalms Rosa Perez (Maui High). 184: Hannah Oshiro (Moanalua). 225: Shannlynne Mahoe (Nanakuli).