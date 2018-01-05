‘Bows sweep again, get USC next

Junior hitter Stijn van Tilburg put down eight kills over two sets and No. 5 Hawaii won its 24th straight at home, sweeping Juniata 25-10, 25-15, 25-13 tonight in the Texaco Classic men’s volleyball tournament at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors (2-0) had 12 aces, three by sophomore hitter Brandon Rattray, in moving into Saturday’s championship match against No. 12 USC (3-0).

In today’s first match, junior hitter Ryan Moss put down a career-high 21 kills and the Trojans prevailed over Stevens 25-17, 27-25, 22-25, 25-18.

The Ducks (0-2), ranked No. 2 in Division III, take on the Eagles (0-2), No. 6 in D-III, in Saturday’s de facto third-place match at 4 p.m.

Junior hitter Quinn Peterson led Juniata with five kills.

The Warriors used 15 of the 17 players suited up in the match, which lasted 76 minutes.