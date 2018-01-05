 ‘Bows sweep again, get USC next
January 5, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

Sports Breaking| Top News

‘Bows sweep again, get USC next

By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
January 5, 2018
Updated January 5, 2018 8:33pm

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii outside hitter Stijn van Tilburg put a kill past Juniata outside hitter Sean Cavanagh during the first set.

ADVERTISING

Junior hitter Stijn van Tilburg put down eight kills over two sets and No. 5 Hawaii won its 24th straight at home, sweeping Juniata 25-10, 25-15, 25-13 tonight in the Texaco Classic men’s volleyball tournament at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors (2-0) had 12 aces, three by sophomore hitter Brandon Rattray, in moving into Saturday’s championship match against No. 12 USC (3-0).

In today’s first match, junior hitter Ryan Moss put down a career-high 21 kills and the Trojans prevailed over Stevens 25-17, 27-25, 22-25, 25-18.

The Ducks (0-2), ranked No. 2 in Division III, take on the Eagles (0-2), No. 6 in D-III, in Saturday’s de facto third-place match at 4 p.m.

Junior hitter Quinn Peterson led Juniata with five kills.

The Warriors used 15 of the 17 players suited up in the match, which lasted 76 minutes.

PREVIOUS STORY
Long Beach State outlasts Hawaii hoops team
NEXT STORY
Wolff: ‘In every way comfortable’ with Trump book
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING