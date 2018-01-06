 4 escape house fire at Sunset Beach
By Star-Advertiser staff
January 6, 2018
Updated January 6, 2018 9:55pm
Four people escaped injury as fire engulfed a single-story home on Alapio Road in Sunset Beach tonight.

The fire was first reported at 6:49 p.m. The Honolulu Fire Department responded with eight units staffed with 30 personnel.

The fire was brought under control at 7:23 p.m. and personnel remained on scene to ensure that it was fully extinguished.

Two men, one woman and a girl were inside the home when the fire started but were able to safely exit on their own.

The fire in under investigation. No damage estimates are yet available.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants.

Comments (1)
