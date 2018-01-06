 Oahu home sales finished strong in 2017
January 6, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Top News

Oahu home sales finished strong in 2017

By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
January 6, 2018
Updated January 6, 2018 2:31pm

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    It was a brisk market in December, when the median time that it took to sell a single-family home was 20 days and 18 days for a condominium.

ADVERTISING

Oahu’s December housing market helped bring 2017 to a strong finish with gains in both condominium and single-family home sales and median prices.

As many as 361 single-family homes traded hands in December 2017 up 5.9 percent from the same month in 2016. The median price paid for a single-family home in December 2017 rose 2.3 percent to $750,000 from December 2016’s $730,000. The median price refers to the mid-point of the market, which means that in December 2017 half of Oahu homes sold for more than $750,000 and half of Oahu homes for less.

The median price paid for a condominium in December rose to $405,000, up 3.8 percent from the same month in 2016 when the median was $390,000. While December condominium sales fell 12.2 percent to 461, the decline wasn’t enough to mar the year-end market.

It was a brisk market in December, when the median time that it took to sell a single-family home was 20 days and 18 days for a condominium.

“The 12 percent decrease in condominium sales last month is a bit misleading, since the market experienced a nearly 24 percent spike in December 2016; overall condo sales were still very robust in December 2017,” said Sue Ann Lee, Honolulu Board of Realtors president, in a statement. “In terms of inventory, it’s encouraging to see more condominium and town-home units being actively listed. While Oahu’s residential real estate market experienced record median prices in 2017 for both single-family homes and condos, demand continues for housing at all price points.”

For the full year 2017, 3,908 single-family homes sold, up 6.3 percent from full year 2016. At the same time, the 2017 full-year median sales price rose 2.7 percent to $755,000 from the year ago $735,000. In 2017, buyers purchased 5,824 condominiums, a 6.9 percent rise from 2016. The median price for a condominium in 2016 rose 3.8 percent to $405,000 from 2016’s $390,000 median.

PREVIOUS STORY
Hurricane Harvey survivors feel grief, distress months later
NEXT STORY
Trump says he’d be open to talking with North Korean leader
Comments (1)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING