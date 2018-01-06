 Cutting health programs to pay for road initiatives is unwise
January 6, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

Cutting health programs to pay for road initiatives is unwise

By Ira Zunin
Posted on January 6, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  January 6, 2018 at 12:11 am
Expect key American entitlements — Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security — to be on the chopping block in Congress this year. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –