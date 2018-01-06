 Mumps cases reach 770 in isles as outbreak remains unchecked
January 6, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

Mumps cases reach 770 in isles as outbreak remains unchecked

By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 6, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  January 5, 2018 at 9:58 pm
The state still doesn’t have a handle on controlling Hawaii’s worst outbreak in decades of the mumps, a disease that continues to plague mostly young adults and children. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –