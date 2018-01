CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL >> Semi-pro American Basketball Association: Hawaii Swish vs. Southwest Atlanta, 7 p.m., at Blaisdell Arena. >> ILH Division I boys: Maryknoll at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 5:30 p.m.; Punahou Read More

TODAY

BASKETBALL

>> Semi-pro American Basketball Association: Hawaii Swish vs. Southwest Atlanta, 7 p.m., at Blaisdell Arena.

>> ILH Division I boys: Maryknoll at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 5:30 p.m.; Punahou at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.

>> ILH Division I girls: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 4 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Maryknoll, 7 p.m.

>> ILH Division II boys: Punahou II at Saint Louis II, 3:30 p.m.; University at Hanalani, 5 p.m.; St. Francis at Le Jardin, 5 p.m.

>> ILH Division II girls: University at Hawaii Baptist, 2:30 p.m.; Damien at Hanalani, 3:30 p.m.; St. Francis at Le Jardin, 3:30 p.m.

>> ILH Division III boys: Christian Academy vs. Lanakila Baptist, 6:30 p.m., at Kroc Center; Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 7:30 p.m.

>> ILH Division III girls: Christian Academy vs. Lanakila Baptist, 5 p.m., at Kroc Center.

>> OIA East girls: Roosevelt at Farrington; Kaiser at Kaimuki; Kailua at McKinley; Kahuku at Moanalua; Kalaheo at Kalani. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

>> OIA West girls: Waialua at Waipahu (varsity only, 5:30 p.m.); Kapolei at Aiea (varsity only, 5:30 p.m.); Leilehua at Nanakuli; Mililani at Campbell; Radford at Waianae. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

CANOE PADDLING

>> ILH: Event 4, Magic Island to Kewalo Basin to Royal Hawaiian/Sheraton and back, 8:30 a.m.

DIVING

>> ILH: ILH Meet, 10 a.m., at Kamehameha.

GOLF

>> PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, third round, 10:10 a.m. at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

GYMNASTICS

>> Paradise Invitational Meet: At Aiea District Park Gymnasium, 8:35 a.m.

PRECISION RIFLERY

>> ILH: Sacred Hearts at St. Francis, 8 a.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 8 a.m.; Mid-Pacific at Saint Louis, 8 a.m.; Island Pacific vs. Pac-Five, 11 a.m. at St. Francis.

SOCCER

>> OIA East girls: Kalaheo at McKinley, 2 p.m.; Farrington at Roosevelt, Kaiser at Kahuku, Castle at Moanalua; JV starts at 2 p.m. with varsity to follow.

>> OIA East boys: Moanalua at Castle, Kailua at Kaimuki, 2 p.m.; Kalaheo at McKinley, follows 2 p.m. varsity girls; Roosevelt at Farrington, Kahuku at Kaiser, JV starts at 2 p.m., varsity to follow.

SWIMMING & DIVING

>> College men & women: Minnesota at Hawaii, noon, at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

TENNIS

>> College men: Florida State at Hawaii, 11 a.m., at UH Tennis Complex.

>> College women: Weinman Foundation Invitational—Time TBD, at UH Tennis Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

>> College men: Texaco Rainbow Warrior Classic: Stevens Institute of Technology vs. Juniata (Pa.), 4 p.m.; USC vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at Stan Sheriff Center.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

>> PacWest men: Notre Dame de Namur vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m. at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

>> PacWest women: Notre Dame de Namur vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

GOLF

>> PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, final round, at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

GYMNASTICS

>> Paradise Invitational Meet: At Aiea District Park Gymnasium, 8:50 a.m.

TENNIS

>> College men: Texas Tech at Hawaii, noon, at UH Tennis Complex.

>> College women: Weinman Foundation Invitational—Time TBD, at UH Tennis Complex.

BASKETBALL

ILH

Varsity boys

>> ‘Iolani 59, Maryknoll 52

Leading scorers—Iol: Adam O’Leary 19, AJ Wee 13, Kwinton Ho-Ching 10. Mryk: Joe Sealy 15, Marcus Tsuruda 10.

Varsity girls

>> ‘Iolani II 42, Punahou II 37

Junior varsity boys

>> Punahou Gold 38, ‘Iolani 36

>> Maryknoll 55, St. Francis 51

Junior varsity girls

>> KS Blue 27, KS White 26

>> Sacred Hearts 47, ‘Iolani 37

OIA EAST

Varsity boys

>> McKinley 54, Moanalua 47

>> Kahuku 69, Roosevelt 52

>> Kaiser 70, Kaimuki 52

Leading scorers—McK: Caleb Corpening 16, Yashu Lanki 13, R.J. Cabico 12. Moan: Diaeris McRaven 14, Caleb Casinas 14, Geremy Robinson 10. Kah: Tolu Smith 19, Marcus Damuni 16, Ruanui Winitana 16. Roos: Micah Visoria 23, Jared Elwin 14.

Junior varsity boys

>> Moanalua 59, McKinley 36

>> Kahuku 51, Roosevelt 43

OIA WEST

Varsity boys

>> Mililani 53, Waianae 40

>> Aiea 67, Waialua 32

>> Kapolei 84, Pearl City 54

>> Leilehua 50, Radford 25

Leading scorers—Mil: Marquis Sherrod 13. Wain: Noa Edwards 11, Ezra Barnes 10. Aiea: Elvis Garramone 11. Wail: Jason Icari 9. Kapo: Zoar Nedd 15, Jalen Miller 11, Ja’shon Carter 10. PC: Ryan Yamamoto 19. Lei: Teshon Wright 14, Liam Fitzgerald 17. Rad: Earl Jay Navarro 7, Matthew Lukens 7.

Junior varsity boys

>> Mililani 60, Waianae 50

>> Aiea 61, Waialua 48

>> Kapolei 57, Pearl City 20

>> Leilehua def. Radford (score not reported)

MIL

Varsity boys

>> Lanai 64, Molokai 36

BIIF

Varsity girls

>> Waiakea 43, KS-Hawaii 37

SOCCER

ILH

Varsity girls

>> Le Jardin 1, Damien 0

>> Mid-Pacific 3, Pac-Five 1

>> Kamehameha 1, Punahou 0

OIA

Varsity girls

>> Mililani 2, Campbell 0

>> Pearl City 9, Waialua 0

>> Leilehua 3, Nanakuli 2

>> Aiea 2, Kapolei 1

>> Waipahu 3, Waianae 0

Junior varsity girls

>> Mililani 2, Campbell 0

>> Waipahu 5, Waianae 0

Varsity boys

>> Campbell 1, Mililani 1

>> Pearl City 6, Waialua 0

>> Leilehua 4, Nanakuli 1

>> Waianae 3, Waipahu 0

>> Kapolei 9, Aiea 0

Junior varsity boys

>> Mililani 2, Campbell 0

>> Waianae 3, Waipahu 0

TENNIS: COLLEGE MEN

No. 21 Florida State 7, Hawaii 0

Singles

>> Guy Iradukunda (FSU) def. Blaz Seric (UH), 6-4, 6-3

>> Aziz Dougaz (FSU) def. Felix Albert (UH), 6-1, 6-7(4), 6-3

>> Lucas Poullain (FSU) def. Lucas Labrunie (UH), 6-2, 6-3

>> Jose Gracia (FSU) def. Aleksa Lazarevic (UH), 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

>> Chase Wood (FSU) def. Fabian Woehrl (UH), 6-1, 7-5

>> Rana-Roop Singh Bhullar (FSU) def. Tristan Martins (UH), 6-3, 7-6 (5)

>> Sebastian Arcilla (FSU) def. Eric Kenneth (UH), 6-4,6-0)

>> Terell Whitehurst (FSU) def. Chia-Hua Lu (UH), 6-2)

Doubles

>> Gracia/Poullain (FSU) def. Woehrl/Albert (UH), 6-4

>> Dougaz/Iradukunda (FSU) def. Seric/Labrunie (UH), 6-3

>> Terrance Whitehurst/Terrell Whitehurst (FSU) def. Kenneth/Lazarevic (UH), 6-3 Arcila/ Wood (FSU) def. Martins/Lu (UH), 6-3