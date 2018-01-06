 No. 5 UH sweeps USC to win tournament
By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
January 6, 2018
Updated January 6, 2018 9:14pm

    Hawaii players, from left, libero Larry Tuileta (14), outside hitter Brett Rosenmeier (3), setter Joe Worsley (1), middle blocker Dalton Solbrig (11), and opposite Rado Parapunov (19) celebrated after a point against the USC during the third set.

Junior hitter Stijn van Tilburg put down 14 kills and No. 5 Hawaii won its 25th straight at home, sweeping No. 12 USC 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 to claim the title of the inaugural Texaco Classic volleyball tournament tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors (3-0) got 11 kills from sophomore opposite Rado Parapunov, who was in on four of the team’s eight blocks. A season-high crowd of 2,682 saw Hawaii junior setter Joe Worsley named the tournament’s most outstanding player.

Leading the Trojans (3-1) were junior hitters Gianluca Grasso (13 kills) and Jack Wyett (11).

Joining Worsley on the all-tournament team were Warriors van Tilburg and Parapunov, USC’s Wyett, Grasso and Ryan Moss and David Lehman of Stevens.

In the earlier third-place match, Gabe Shankweiler put down 15 kills to lead Stevens Institute of Technology over Juniata, 25-27, 25-23, 25-18, 25-14, in a matchup of Division III teams.

