UH keeps CSUN in check for first road win

The Hawaii basketball team jumped out fast and all over Cal State Northridge today, winning 65-46, to salvage a split of its two-game road trip.

The Rainbow Warriors (10-5, 1-1 Big West) held CSUN (3-12, 0-1) to 27.5 percent shooting from the field while shooting 47.2 themselves. UH’s first victory on the mainland this season was also its fourth straight win at the Matadome, and seventh straight win over CSUN overall going back to 2015.

Mike Thomas scored 18 of his 24 points in the first half, helping stake the Rainbow Warriors to a 14-point lead at intermission. Freshman point guard Drew Buggs dished a season-high 11 assists and recorded his first career double-double (11 points), also grabbing six rebounds and netting two steals against three turnovers. Thomas shot 10-for-11 from the field and grabbed 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Forward Tavrion Dawson led the Matadors (3-12, 0-1) with 12 points, but shot 5-for-20.

Coming off an eight-point loss at Long Beach State on Thursday, UH came out swinging the ball around and shooting hot, jumping to leads of 12-2 and 19-4. Its first-half lead grew to as many as 21 before CSUN went on a 7-0 run to close out the period.

Thomas shot 7-for-8 from the field and 4-for-5 at the line in the half.

Buggs got the second half started with a 3 as UH scored the first seven points coming out of the break. The Matadors never seriously threatened from there.

UH opens Big West play at home on Wednesday against Cal Poly, the first of four straight at the Stan Sheriff Center.