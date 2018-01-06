Wahine hoops team routed at UC Davis

The Hawaii women’s basketball team was overwhelmed by the preseason Big West favorite in a 76-52 loss at UC Davis today.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Hawaii women’s basketball team was overwhelmed by the preseason Big West favorite in a 76-52 loss at UC Davis today.

Aggies forward Morgan Bertsch, a BWC player of the year candidate, overpowered UH (7-8, 0-2 BWC) inside, scoring 26 points on 11-for-17 shooting and grabbing six rebounds. Behind her, UCD (12-3, 2-0) shot 55.8 percent from the field to UH’s 30.6 percent.

The 24-point margin of defeat was UH’s worst in the Big West since rejoining the league in women’s basketball in 2012.

UH, which trailed by just seven at halftime, drew to within three on a steal and layup by Tia Kanoa early in the third quarter. But Bertsch scored inside twice to launch a huge Davis run and it was a 19-point game going into the fourth.

Forward Kenna Woodfolk led the Rainbow Wahine with 11 points, while top scorer Sarah Toeaina was held to nine points on 4-for-11 shooting.

The Wahine play their Big West home opener Thursday against UC Irvine.