 Viloria gets another title shot at flyweight
January 6, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

Viloria gets another title shot at flyweight

By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 6, 2018 12:05 am 
Four-time world champion Brian Viloria will challenge Ukraine’s Artem Dalakian for the vacant WBA flyweight world title on Feb. 24 at the Forum in Los Angeles. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –