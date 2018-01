Board of Water Supply officials are still working to repair a break to a 12-inch water main on Oliwa Street near the Ulu Street intersection in Aiea.

The break was first reported at around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

80 customers on Halakea Street and Ulu Street are without water and water wagons are positioned to provide them with an alternate water source.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, since roadwork is expected to continue throughout the day.