 School district changes bullying policy after child’s suicide
January 7, 2018
Updated January 7, 2018 4:43pm
CINCINNATI >> An Ohio schools superintendent isn’t saying whether changes to its bullying policies have been influenced by the suicide of an 8-year-old boy who reportedly had been bullied.

Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Laura Mitchell tells WCPO-TV the district website now has a prominent link for reporting bullying, that teachers and staff are receiving more training and the district has hired a social worker with stress management expertise.

Mitchell did not say if the changes were connected to the January 2017 death of Gabriel Taye. The boy’s family says he hanged himself after being bullied at his elementary school.

Gabriel’s family filed a wrongful death against the district claiming school officials ignored a culture of bullying.

The district has filed a motion to have the lawsuit dismissed.

