Teen charged with kidnapping after carjacking

A 17-year-old boy faces kidnapping and robbery charges after he asked a man for a ride and then threatened the driver and commandeered his vehicle in Waianae, police said.

The incident occured at about 10 p.m. Friday. No injuries were reported to the 47-year-old driver. The teen was arrested and sent to Detention Home on Saturday.

In addition to kidnapping and robbery, the boy is accused of driving without a license and unauthorized control of the vehicle. Two other passengers who entered the vehicle were also arrested, according to a police report.