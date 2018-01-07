Jacqueline Bigar’s Horoscope Outlook 2018

SHARE















Wondering what the new year has in store for you? For your enlightenment and amusement, we asked astrologer Jacqueline Bigar, whose horoscopes appear daily in the Honoulu Star-Advertiser, for her 2018 outlook.

The stars show the kind of year you’ll have:

***** – Dynamic

**** – Positive

*** – Average

** – So-so

* – Difficult

>> Aires (March 21-April 19): ****

All kinds of chatter and opinions seem to surround you as 2018 begins. Probably the most significant change you’ll experience will be the end of the many unexpected events that added a lot of spontaneity to the past seven years. Whether you realized it or not, you were the source of much of the unpredictable energy associated with 2017. A certain kind of stability takes over in the late spring. Be smart and hold on to your wallet, and make sure you act on good advice regarding financial investments. Whenever a backfire occurs, you will come out ahead. You will be seen as a force to be reckoned with in your community. Consider your professional role in 2018. Feel free to create some changes in order to make yourself more comfortable.

>> Taurus (April 20-May 20): ****

Your desirability and charisma became quite apparent as 2017 came to a close. If a significant other is playing games, he or she could find trouble heading his or her way, as you are likely to be pursued by many admirers in 2018. Greet 2018 with the thought of new beginnings, especially in your love life. Take the time to figure out what you really want from a relationship. Come May, you become unusually ornery and/or more unpredictable. You are unlikely to tolerate restrictive situations for long. In the eyes of those who are close to you, you seem like a bolt of lightning — full of flash and excitement. Yes, my dear Bull, you will be brilliant and tantalizing in 2018!

>> Gemini (May 21-June 20): ***

As the old year turned over to the new year, your ruling planet, Mercury, was doing a backward jig. Plans will change frequently. You are in the spotlight, and others notice and appreciate you more than ever. You will handle any and all hassles that head your way. You also will learn a lot about your support system and your financial security. You are a conservative sign, generally sticking with the status quo, yet you are capable of a revolution in 2018. Your professional image soars if you can eliminate playing into gossip and confusion. Work hard and be diligent. You will create many positive changes at work and at home. To the casual observer, you appear to have it all together — that is, if you can keep a lid on the wildness surrounding your personal life. 2018’s message to you is: Cut the judgments and just go with the flow. All’s well that ends well.

>> Cancer (June 21-July 22): ***

Why all the upset as 2018 arrived? You might be creating mental images of the future based off of your fears from the past. Remember the power of thought: If you can think it, it can become a reality. Eliminate this negative behavior ASAP! Create your perfect year in your mind and then share it with others. Your mind will break past self-imposed limitations, which will increase your ability to make nearly any dream possible. By 2019, you will be writing a pamphlet on the art of manifesting goals. An important person in your life could become difficult and distant. Give this person the space to transform. You might not enjoy the present with him or her, but you will absolutely adore the person who emerges from this testy period. For your sake, don’t try to suppress your feelings; your strength comes from your fluid emotions. Those of you who are single will have many suitors to choose from.

>> Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): ****

A positive karmic quality dominates Leos through November. You can make mistakes and somehow everything still will work out in your favor. Your home life is filled with abundance, love and warmth. Many of you will witness new additions to your domestic life and changes that make you smile. Don’t be surprised if you suddenly decide that you need a bigger home. Your day-to-day routine feels easier. As a result, you are happier; in fact, you might even receive a promotion and/or a pay raise. You also seem able to incorporate a lot more into your daily life. You make friends naturally wherever you go. You might view the world as being unpredictable and difficult at times, yet you’ll realize what a good life you have when you look back on your year.

>> Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): ****

Remain flexible as plans change. You open up to a much faster pace and an expanded social and work life because of your excellent communication skills. Others often want to continue their discussions with you. A positive attitude helps carry your message to its intended audience with ease. Purchasing new and improved gadgets to increase your ability to communicate becomes even more of a priority. You will watch as a child transforms who he or she is. If you are single, your interactions with potential sweeties become more intense. Be prepared to be knocked off your feet. Until then, go out and enjoy life to the fullest. Live it up, Virgo!

>> Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): ****

You have what it takes to witness financial expansion in 2018. Refuse to stand in your own way. The wise Libra knows not to spend every penny as it comes in. If you tap into your wisdom, your resources will reach an all-time high. An unexplored talent also might come forward. This gift could translate into a second source of income for you. Your priorities become indicators for what you should do next. Say “yes” to new ideas and be willing to try them out. Recognize that others might be unusually possessive and controlling this year. If you can tolerate this type of demand, make it OK. Just remember that these individuals are simply trying to express how much you mean to them.

>> Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): ****

A new luck cycle began for you last fall. The first year is often considered the luckiest. Know that no matter how out of control life gets, you will land well. For someone who loves to be in control, trusting that the outcome will be great could be difficult during moments of chaos. You can do it! Relationships in general seem to have an unpredictable quality to them. If you are single, recognize that some potential suitors won’t be in tune with your energy. Have confidence in your desirability. 2018 will be a year to remember!

>> Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): ****

Your spirit soars in 2018, and your daily life seems wired for excitement. Your job takes on a new dimension, which draws your intense interest. On the domestic front, a dreamy, Neptunian haze surrounds your life. As a result, you often aren’t sure of what is happening, Truth be told, you don’t really care. Your imagination easily can fill in the gaps. Just do a reality check from time to time. Make sure that everyone around you is happy in his or her Neptunian cloud. You know in your heart that there is nothing you can’t handle.

>> Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): ***

Understand that you are in the process of making a big personal transformation that could change your mindset to where you will enjoy nearly every component of living. You just aren’t there yet. This passage is lengthy but worthwhile. You will have to jump through some hoops, but afterward you will emerge like a child who is seeing his or her world for the very first time. You will be amazed at something as simple as the beauty of a rose. Avoid being too serious in 2018. If you do, you might even see a long-term dream come to fruition. Just stay on course.

>> Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): ****

You’ve perked up with excitement with the arrival of the new year. Your imagination has started to take the lead in solving any problems as well as creating great times. Instead of getting stuck on minor details, you will learn to let go. Congratulate yourself on this new trait. 2018 thrusts moments of chaos on the domestic front, and the unexpected often enters your personal life like lightning. Nothing will be the same after this year, but that could be a good thing. Trust that everything will work out just fine. Romance could enter your life in an odd way. Keep a diary, because someday you might want to share 2018 with loved ones and/or a dear friend.

>> Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): ****

The Fish can swim through rough waters and raging surf as easily as it can make its way down a gently flowing river. After mid-May, you might hit an undertow, but it’s nothing you can’t handle. However, can those around you handle it? You know where you are going and why, but explaining it might be a different story. The ups and downs you experience this year will be worth it. You are able to sense this positive outcome because of Neptune’s present position in your sign. Your ability to detach and see the big picture keeps a smile on your face. You also are in the midst of realizing a long-term dream.