 Banquet honors service by local Korean-Americans
January 7, 2018 | 74° | Check Traffic

Banquet honors service by local Korean-Americans

By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on January 7, 2018 12:05 am 
The Korean American Foundation Hawaii will celebrate the 115th anniversary of the Korean immigration to Hawaii and the United States with a fundraising banquet at the Sheraton Waikiki. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –