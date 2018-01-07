 ‘Baffle them with bull’ and other quotes to live by
January 7, 2018 | 74° | Check Traffic

‘Baffle them with bull’ and other quotes to live by

By David Shapiro
Posted on January 7, 2018 12:05 am 
Anybody offended should be thankful they’re important enough to be on the list. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –