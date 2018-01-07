Island Images: January 2018

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Caleb Lutz and Kainoa Chong, both 16, put some elbow grease into washing
cars Sunday afternoon in Kahala during a fundraiser for the Mid-Pacific Institute
Judo team. About 20 team members, along with their parents and head
coach Michael Valentine, participated in the annual event, which helps pay for
some of the expenses throughout the season.
DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Pediatric patients at Kapiolani Medical Center for
Women & Children in Honolulu and Levine Children's
Hospital in Charlotte, N.C., now have miniature trains to
ride when leaving the hospital. Maui philanthropist Bob
Douglas, who died of cancer in November at age 82,
donated the $27,000 trains to give children a special
sendoff on their road to recovery. Douglas's friends
Barry Wurst II, wife Julia and daughter Beatrice, 2,
unveiled the trains Wednesday at Kapiolani Medical
Center. Above, Barry gave Beatrice, who was born at
Kapiolani Medical Center, the first ride down a hallway.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Members of the Asian
Lion Dance Team weaved
their way through the
crowd Sunday at the
Town Center of Mililani
New Year's Eve Pineapple
Drop. The event began at
2 p.m. featuring live entertainment,
with a countdown
at 7 p.m. syncing
with midnight at Times
Square in New York.