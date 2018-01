CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL >> PacWest men: Notre Dame de Namur vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m. at Neal Blaisdell Arena. >> PacWest women: Notre Dame de Namur vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. at Neal Blaisdell Arena. Read More

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

>> PacWest men: Notre Dame de Namur vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m. at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

>> PacWest women: Notre Dame de Namur vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

GOLF

>> PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, final round, 10 a.m. at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

GYMNASTICS

>> Paradise Invitational Meet: At Aiea District Park Gymnasium, 8:50 a.m.

TENNIS

>> College men: Texas Tech at Hawaii, noon, at UH Tennis Complex.

>> College women: Weinman Foundation Invitational—Time TBD, at UH Tennis Complex.

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

>> ILH Division II boys: Maryknoll II at Saint Louis II, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha II at ‘Iolani II, 6:30 p.m.

>> ILH Division II girls: St. Francis at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Damien at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; University at La Pietra, 6 p.m.; Le Jardin at Punahou, 6 p.m.

>> ILH Division III boys: Island Pacific vs. Assets, 6 p.m., at Hanalani.

>> ILH Division III girls: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

>> ILH boys: Damien at Kamehameha; Le Jardin vs. Punahou, at Kapiolani Field 2; Pac-Five at ‘Iolani; Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific; games at 4 p.m.

>> ILH girls: ‘Iolani at Punahou, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

>> College women: Weinman Foundation Invitational—Teams TBD, at UH Tennis Complex.

BULLETIN BOARD: SOCCER

Bob Barry 6-Week Goalkeeper Program. At Waiau Field in Pearl City. Runs from Feb. 24 to March 31. Time: 9 to 10:30 a.m. For ages 8-18. Fee: $150. For more information, contact director Bob Barry at 265-4249 or barryr003@hawaii.rr.com.

OIA SOCCER

Boys Varsity

>> Moanalua 1, Castle 0

>> Kaiser 3, Kahuku 0

>> Roosevelt 3, Farrington 0

>> Kalaheo 5, McKinley 2

>> Kailua 11, Kaimuki 0

Girls Varsity

>> Kaiser 10, Kahuku 1

>> Kailua def. Kaimuki, by forfeit

>> Kalaheo 10, McKinley 0

>> Roosevelt 10, Farrington 0

>> Moanalua 2, Castle 1

Boys JV

>> Kaiser 3, Kahuku 0

>> Farrington 4, Roosevelt 1

Girls JV

>> Kaiser 2, Kahuku 0

>> Roosevelt 3, Farrington 0

>> Moanalua 1, Castle 0

OIA BASEBALL

JV

>> Leilehua 5, Waianae 4

ILH CANOE PADDLING

Event No. 4

Magic Island to Kewalo Basin to Royal Hawaiian/Sheraton and back

Boys

Varsity I

1. Punahou (Riley Lathrop, Aukina Hunt, Gabriel El Hajji, Gunnar Grune, Wi Vinney Ako, Trevor Hemmings) 41:22:00. 2. Kamehameha 41:25:00. 3. Mid-Pacific 44:53:00. 4. Maryknoll 45:45:00. 5. Pac-Five 45:53:00.

Varsity II

1. Kamehameha 44:18:00. 2. Punahou 48:05:00. 3. Maryknoll 48:30:00.

JV I

1. Kamehameha 44:28:00. 2. Punahou 45:11:00. 3. ‘Iolani 49:02:00. 4. Le Jardin 49:59:00. 5. Maryknoll 51:16:00.

JV II

1. Kamehameha 46:18:00. 2. Punahou 46:56:00. 3. Maryknoll 52:16:00. 4. Mid-Pacific 52:49:00. 5. Damien 53:29:00.

Girls Varsity I

1. Punahou (Kaya Lee, Elizabeth “Liza” Rooks, Emma Kikuchi, Kela “Kiki” Megorden, Julia Kelliher, Pomaika‘i Ogata) 46:27:00. 2. Kamehameha 47:29:00. 3. Pac-Five 47:52:00. 4. Sacred Hearts 49:09:00. 5. Mid-Pacific 49:56:00.

Girls Varsity II

1. Kamehameha 49:34:00. 2. Pac-Five 52:35:00. 3. Maryknoll 53:24:00. 4. Punahou 55:54:00.

JV I

1. Punahou 49:03:00. 2. Kamehameha 50:13:00. 3. ‘Iolani 53:32:00. 4. Mid-Pacific 54:50:00. 5. Pac-Five 59:37:00.

JV II

1. Sacred Hearts 52:16:00. 2. Kamehameha 54:24:00. 3. Punahou 53:30:00. 4. ‘Iolani 55:09:00. 5. Mid-Pacific 59:08:00.

Mixed

1. Punahou (Dillyn Lietzke, Kai Binney, Isaac Miller, Zachary Ingram, Susan Wilson, Tehina Kahikina) 43:52:00. 2. ‘Iolani 44:24:00. 3. Kamehameha 45:00:00. 4. Damien 47:10:00. 5. Pac-Five 48:20:00.

TENNIS: COLLEGE MEN

At UH Tennis Complex

No. 21 Florida State 7, Hawaii 0

Singles

>> Aziz Dougaz (FS) def. Blaz Seric (UH) 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7-3).

>> Lucas Poullain (FS) def. Felix Albert (UH) 6-3, 6-2.

>> Guy Iradukunda (FS) def. Lucas LaBrunie (UH) 6-3, 6-3.

>> Chase Wood (FS) def. Aleksa Lazarevic (UH) 6-2, 1-6, 6-2.

>> Jose Gracia (FS) def. Fabian Woehrl (UH) 6-2, 6-2.

>> Sebastian Arcila (FS) def. Tristan Martins (UH) 6-3, 6-4.

>> Whithurst (FSU) def. Eric Kenneth (UH), 6-0, 6-3.

>> Rana-Roop Singha Bhullar (FSU) def. Chia-Hua Lu (UH), 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles

>> Dougaz/Iradukunda (FS) def. Albert/Woehrl (UH) 6-2.

>> Poullain/Gracia (FS) def. Seric/LaBrunie (UH) 6-1.

>> Terrance Whitehurst/Terrell Whitehurst (FS) def. Lazarevic/Kenneth (UH) 6-2.

>> Arcila/Singh Bhullar (FSU) def. Martins/Lu (UH), 6-0.