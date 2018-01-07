Key Las Vegas strip site sold to Wynn

Steve Wynn has purchased the parcel across the strip from Wynn Las Vegas that was formerly the New Frontier and was supposed to be the site of a resort called Alon.

In a complicated deal that involved additional land not owned by the principle seller, Wynn acquired 38 acres for $336 million ($8.8 million per acre).

Before Alon, the site was purchased in 2007 for $1.2 billion by a group out of Israel that intended to build a resort called the Plaza. No immediate plans for the parcel were announced and nothing is expected immediately given Wynn’s full plate of development in Las Vegas and Boston, but it’s the latest wild card on the fast-developing north strip scene.

Auto Collection closed

The long-running Auto Collection, vintage-car museum, and showroom at the LINQ has closed. It was one of Las Vegas’ longest running public displays, dating back to the early days of the Imperial Palace.

‘Mindfreak’ gives notice

“Mindfreak Live!” will close at Luxor in October, marking the end of a 10-year collaboration between Criss Angel and Cirque du Soleil. The production was originally called “Believe,” before being revamped and changing to “Mindfreak Live!” after early bad reviews.

Hottest year

Last year was the hottest on record for Las Vegas. The average temperature in 2017 was 72.3 degrees, just above the 72.0 degrees recorded in 2014.

Taste of Bellagio

The Buffet at Bellagio has added the “Taste of Bellagio” line-up, featuring cuisine from four of the resort’s top restaurants: Lago, Harvest, Noodles and Olives. It’s included in the regular price of the buffet.

Question: What was the fallout this year following the big NYE celebration on the strip?

Answer: Despite thousands packing the strip and downtown on New Year’s Eve, no major altercations were reported. Police made eight arrests on the strip and three downtown, and handed out 10 additional citations. The few medical calls reported were described as minor. What wasn’t minor was the mess that was made. An estimated 12 tons of garbage was removed after the celebrations.