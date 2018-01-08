1 dead and 1 injured in separate North Shore surfing incidents

One man died and another was injured today in separate surfing incidents on the North Shore.

At about 9:50 a.m., lifeguards, surfers, and photographers rescued a 26-year-old man who was injured while surfing at the surf spot Backdoor and brought him to shore, said Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright.

Multiple surf publications identified the man as professional surfer Dusty Payne of Maui.

Payne was initially unconscious but regained consciousness under the care of lifeguards. He sustained multiple injuries.

Emergency Medical Services personnel took over care and transported him to a hospital in serious condition.

At about 11:45 a.m., surfers brought an unresponsive surfer to shore from the surf spot Rocky Point. Lifeguards performed CPR on the surfer until EMS personnel took over.

EMS pronounced the man, who appeared to be in his 50s, dead at the scene.