Diamond Head trail closes weekdays for bonus repair work

The popular Diamond Head State Monument Summit Trail will be closed weekdays this month until Jan. 19 for repair work starting today, according to state officials.

While the trail will be open regular park hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Jan. 15, it will be closed every weekday, Monday through Friday, until Jan. 19.

Prometheus Construction was contracted by the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) to mitigate rockfall hazards on Diamond Head, and the work was completed in mid-December, in time for the holidays. The work was completed on time and below the total projected cost of $1.72 million.

The cost savings from the original work will be used to repair the lower section of the summit trail, from the end of the concrete walkway to the historic generator building, which has suffered from serious erosion.

The full construction schedule is available on the Division of State Parks website.