 Diamond Head trail closes weekdays for bonus repair work
January 8, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Top News

Diamond Head trail closes weekdays for bonus repair work

By Star-Advertiser staff
January 8, 2018
Updated January 8, 2018 12:30pm

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2011

    Hikers went up the trail to the Diamond Head lookout. The popular Diamond Head State Monument Summit Trail will be closed weekdays this month until Jan. 19 for repair work starting today, according to state officials.

ADVERTISING

The popular Diamond Head State Monument Summit Trail will be closed weekdays this month until Jan. 19 for repair work starting today, according to state officials.

While the trail will be open regular park hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Jan. 15, it will be closed every weekday, Monday through Friday, until Jan. 19.

Prometheus Construction was contracted by the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) to mitigate rockfall hazards on Diamond Head, and the work was completed in mid-December, in time for the holidays. The work was completed on time and below the total projected cost of $1.72 million.

The cost savings from the original work will be used to repair the lower section of the summit trail, from the end of the concrete walkway to the historic generator building, which has suffered from serious erosion.

The full construction schedule is available on the Division of State Parks website.

PREVIOUS STORY
Energy agency rejects Trump bid to boost coal, nuclear power
NEXT STORY
Mueller team is interested in interviewing Trump
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING