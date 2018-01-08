Expect delays when roadwork begins in Palolo

Road work is scheduled to begin next week on several roads in Palolo, according to city officials.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Road work is scheduled to begin next week on several roads in Palolo, according to city officials.

The work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, beginning next week Tuesday, and possibly some Saturdays, on 10th Avenue, Helo Place, Kuahea Street, Kuahea Place and Waiomao Road. It is expected to cover approximately 2,000 feet of roadway and be completed in about seven months.

The $2.3 million project includes replacing concrete pavement; resurfacing work; reconstructing driveways, sidewalks, and curbs; installing drain lines; and trimming trees.

Signs will be posted and special duty police officers will be assigned to redirect traffic.

Drivers should anticipate delays due to detours, lane and road closures, and allow extra travel time while driving through the work areas. Local residential traffic, deliveries, and trash collection will be allowed during construction. Any illegally parked vehicles may be towed at the owner’s expense.

Contact the Department of Design and Construction at 768-8832 for traffic management related questions.