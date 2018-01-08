 Kakaako Waterfront Park reopens with new signs, security
By Star-Advertiser staff
January 8, 2018
Updated January 8, 2018 1:39pm

    An aerial view of Kakaako Waterfront Park, as seen on May 7. The park reopened at 6 a.m. today, three months after the state closed it for repairs.

Kakaako Waterfront Park reopened at 6 a.m. today, three months after the state closed it for repairs.

Though the park closure hours remain the same — 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. — the state has hired a private security team to patrol the grounds 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Block by Block was hired by the Hawaii Community Development Authority to monitor the park and ensure park users abide by park rules.

New signs were posted at Kakaako Waterfront detailing the rules that include no camping, having unsupervised and unleashed animals, tampering with the irrigation system equipment and accessing electricity from any source at the park.

The Block by Block security team as well as deputy sheriffs were observed patrolling the grounds this morning.

In October, the state closed Kakaako Waterfront Park citing safety concerns due to vandalism, a series of dog attacks and fires blamed on homeless people camping along the waterfront.

The state also shut down Kakaako Gateway Park and Kewalo Basin Park. Both sites, as well as the Point Panic area of Kakaako Waterfront, reopened at the end of October.

State Homeless Coordinator Scott Morishige was at Kakaako with fellow outreach workers to inform park users of the rules.

Comments (12)
