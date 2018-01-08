 H&M apologizes after racism charges in monkey sweatshirt row
January 8, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Business Breaking| Top News

H&M apologizes after racism charges in monkey sweatshirt row

Associated Press
January 8, 2018
Updated January 8, 2018 11:55am

  • H&M VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    An undated photo of an advertisement for a hoodie by H&M. The clothing giant apologized today and removed an advertising image of a black model in a sweatshirt with the words “Coolest monkey in the jungle.’’

ADVERTISING

LONDON >> Clothing giant H&M has apologized and removed an advertising image of a black model in a sweatshirt with the words “Coolest monkey in the jungle.”

The brand removed the image, but kept in place other designs modeled by white children.

U.K. Labour Party lawmaker Kate Osamor tweeted that she was “totally shocked, dismayed to say the very least” by the image and, addressing H&M, asked “do you think this imagery is an appropriate representation of a young black boy?”

The retailer said today that the “image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we sincerely apologize to anyone this may have offended.”

PREVIOUS STORY
Portuguese town encourages children to smoke at Epiphany
NEXT STORY
Energy agency rejects Trump bid to boost coal, nuclear power
Comments (3)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING