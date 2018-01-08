 Pink to sing national anthem at Super Bowl
January 8, 2018
    Pink arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in November. The NFL has announced the pop star will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the Super Bowl on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Pink is heading to the Super Bowl to sing the national anthem.

The NFL announced today that the pop star will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the game on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Justin Timberlake is set to headline the halftime show. The Super Bowl will air live on NBC.

Pink released her seventh studio album, “Beautiful Trauma,” in October. Its lead single, “What About Us,” is nominated for a Grammy Award this month.

The Grammy- and Emmy Award-winning singer’s hits include “So What,” ”Get the Party Started” and “Just Give Me a Reason.”

