 Versace family calls TV drama unauthorized ‘work of fiction’
Associated Press
January 8, 2018
    Darren Criss, from left, Edgar Ramirez and Ricky Martin participates in the “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” panel during the FOX Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 5.

LOS ANGELES >> The Versace family is distancing itself from an upcoming TV series about the 1997 murder of famed fashion designer Gianni Versace.

In a statement today, his family said it has neither authorized nor been involved in the series.

Since members of the family didn’t authorize the book from which it’s partly drawn or participate in the writing of the screenplay, the series should be considered “a work of fiction,” according to the statement.

Gianni Versace was fatally shot in front of his Miami Beach mansion, a victim of serial killer Andrew Cunanan.

FX’s “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” based in part on Maureen Orth’s book “Vulgar Favors,” stars Edgar Ramirez as Versace, Darren Criss as Cunanan and Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace. It debuts Jan. 17.

