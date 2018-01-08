ILH soccer: Punahou vs. Iolani

Iolani defender Kelsey Wong (21) jumps into the arms of midfielder Cecilia Jenkins (22) after scoring the go-ahead goal during the second period of an ILH soccer game between the Punahou Buffanblu and the Iolani Raiders on Monday, January 8, 2018 at Punahou School in Manoa. Iolani won 3-2.
Punahou midfielder Lauren Mukaigawa (6) kicks the ball away from Iolani defender Shylah Soon (24) during the second period of an ILH soccer game between the Punahou Buffanblu and the Iolani Raiders on Monday, January 8, 2018 at Punahou School in Manoa. Iolani won 3-2.
Iolani midfielder Cecilia Jenkins (22) kicks the ball away from Punahou defender Kessinee Pi (18) during the second period of an ILH soccer game between the Punahou Buffanblu and the Iolani Raiders on Monday, January 8, 2018 at Punahou School in Manoa. Iolani won 3-2.
Punahou defender Kessinee Pi (18) and Iolani midfielder Cecilia Jenkins (22) battle for possession during the second period of an ILH soccer game between the Punahou Buffanblu and the Iolani Raiders on Monday, January 8, 2018 at Punahou School in Manoa. Iolani won 3-2.
Iolani forward Mia Watanabe (20) keeps the ball away from Punahou defender Taryn Kaneko (9) during the second period of an ILH soccer game between the Punahou Buffanblu and the Iolani Raiders on Monday, January 8, 2018 at Punahou School in Manoa. Iolani won 3-2.
Punahou midfielder Lauren Mukaigawa (6) celebrates her goal with midfielder Layla Santos (16) during the second period of an ILH soccer game between the Punahou Buffanblu and the Iolani Raiders on Monday, January 8, 2018 at Punahou School in Manoa. Iolani won 3-2.
Iolani forward Sasha Asselbaye (19) dribbles the ball against the Punahou Buffanblu during the second period of an ILH soccer game between the Punahou Buffanblu and the Iolani Raiders on Monday, January 8, 2018 at Punahou School in Manoa. Iolani won 3-2.
Iolani midfielder Kelsey Takahashi (6), top right, embraces defender Mary Shin (23) after her goal during the second period of an ILH soccer game between the Punahou Buffanblu and the Iolani Raiders on Monday, January 8, 2018 at Punahou School in Manoa. Iolani won 3-2.
Punahou goalkeeper Jamie-Lyn Shimamoto (0) can't come up with a save on an Iolani goal during the second period of an ILH soccer game between the Punahou Buffanblu and the Iolani Raiders on Monday, January 8, 2018 at Punahou School in Manoa. Iolani won 3-2.
Punahou midfielder Kelsey Shintaku (23) heads the ball ahead of Iolani midfielder Sierra Wheeler (15) during the second period of an ILH soccer game between the Punahou Buffanblu and the Iolani Raiders on Monday, January 8, 2018 at Punahou School in Manoa. Iolani won 3-2.