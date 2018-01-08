 Former UH pitcher Wright agrees to 1-year deal with Red Sox
Associated Press
January 8, 2018
Updated January 8, 2018 9:30am
BOSTON >> Former University of Hawaii pitcher Steven Wright has agreed to a one-year contract with the Red Sox and will avoid salary arbitration.

An All-Star in 2016, Wright made just five starts last season. The knuckleballer had left knee surgery in May.

Another Boston pitcher, Carson Smith, also agreed to a one-year contract with the Red Sox. He missed most of the past two seasons while recovering from an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. Since he was acquired by the Red Sox, the reliever has appeared in eight games over two years.

After the deals announced today, 10 Boston players remain eligible for arbitration, including shortstop Xander Bogaerts, outfielders Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr., and pitchers Drew Pomeranz and Eduardo Rodriguez. Players and teams are scheduled to swap proposed salaries Friday.

