 NFL, NFLPA to review handling of hit on Panthers QB Newton
Associated Press
January 8, 2018
Updated January 8, 2018 9:34am

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is tended to by medical personnel after being sacked in the second half of a NFL game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. >> The NFL and NFL Players Association plan to conduct a joint review to determine if the Carolina Panthers followed the correct concussion protocol with quarterback Cam Newton in their 31-26 playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

If the concussion protocol was not properly followed the team is subject to discipline, including a $150,000 fine.

Panthers interim general manager Marty Hurney said the medical staff “did everything the right way” when it came to handling Newton’s injury.

Newton took a shot to the head area from Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata midway through the fourth quarter. Newton took a knee as he walked toward the sideline and pointed toward his right eye. He sat out one play, but returned on the next series and finished the game.

