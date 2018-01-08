Ngakoue stands by tweet, says Incognito ‘knows what he said’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. >> Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue stood by his tweet accusing Buffalo Bills guard Richie Incognito of using “weak racist slurs” during their playoff game, but declined to provide more details today about what was said.

Ngakoue called out Incognito on Twitter hours after Sunday’s wild-card game, referring to him by his No. 64 jersey.

Ngakoue backed up his tweet today, saying, “He said what he said. He knows what he said. I don’t have to repeat it.”

Incognito was not present in the locker room during Buffalo’s hour-long media availability today. He also did not respond to a text message seeking comment.

Ngakoue adds, “I’ve been playing this game since I was a little kid. You hear all type of stuff. Stuff’s not going to bother you, but somebody says something about your ethnicity, that’s really kind of taking it a little too far. I’m all with trash talk. It’s part of the game, but you can’t say certain things.”