TODAY

BASKETBALL

ILH Division II boys: Maryknoll II at Saint Louis II, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha II at ‘Iolani II, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: St. Francis at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Damien at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; University at La Pietra, 6 p.m.; Le Jardin at Punahou, 6 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: Island Pacific vs. Assets, 6 p.m., at Hanalani.

ILH Division III girls: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

GOLF

Sony Open Qualifier: 7:30 a.m., 1st and 10th tee, at Hoakalei Country Club.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Damien at Kamehameha; Le Jardin vs. Punahou, at Kapiolani Field 2; Pac-Five at ‘Iolani; Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific; games at 4 p.m.

ILH girls: ‘Iolani at Punahou, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

College women: Weinman Foundation Invitational—Teams TBD, at UH Tennis Complex.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH Division I boys: Kamehameha at Punahou, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division I girls: Mid-Pacific at Maryknoll, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: University at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.

OIA East girls: Farrington at Kaiser; Kaimuki at Kailua; McKinley at Kahuku; Moanalua at Kalani; Castle at Kalaheo. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West girls: Pearl City at Waialua (varsity only, 5:30 p.m.); Aiea at Waipahu (varsity only, 5:30 p.m.); Nanakuli at Mililani; Campbell at Radford; Waianae at Kapolei. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha; Sacred Hearts vs. Le Jardin, at Kapiolani Field 1; games at 4 p.m.

OIA East girls: Kalaheo at Kahuku, JV starts at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West girls: Pearl City at Aiea, Radford at Waialua, Nanakuli at Waipahu, 5:30 p.m.; Waianae at Kapolei, Leilehua at Campbell, JV starts at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Waipahu at Nanakuli, 5:30 p.m.; Pearl City at Aiea, Radford at Waialua, following 5:30 p.m. varsity girls; Kapolei at Waianae, Campbell at Leilehua, JV starts at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

Bob Barry 6-Week Goalkeeper Program. At Waiau Field in Pearl City. Feb. 24 to March 31. Time: 9 to 10:30 a.m. For ages 8-18. Fee: $150. For more information, contact director Bob Barry at 265-4249 or barryr003@hawaii.rr.com.

BASKETBALL

ILH boys

Division I

Saturday

No. 1 Punahou 46, Mid-Pacific 39

Leading scorers–Pun: Kaulana Makaula 18. MPI: Colin Ramos 15, Bobby Thompson 10.

Division II

Saturday

No. 3 St. Francis 87, Le Jardin 42

Leading scorers–StF: Kameron Ng 18, Bryce Nishida 17, Titus Liu 10, Wembley Mailei 10, Kordel Ng 10. LJA: Charles Abe 11, Nicholas Chung 11.

ILH girls

Division II

Saturday

No. 6 St. Francis 50, Le Jardin 32

Leading scorers–StF: Trisadee Kahunahana 12. LJA: Ellie Diersbock 8, Julia Fisher 8, Maddie Venezia 8.

College men

Sunday

South

Maryland 91, Iowa 73

Miami 80, Florida St. 74

UCF 60, Temple 39

Midwest

Cincinnati 76, SMU 56

Illinois St. 72, Missouri St. 68

Ohio St. 80, Michigan St. 64

Wichita St. 95, South Florida 57

West

Arizona St. 80, Utah 77

Stanford 77, Southern Cal 76

College women

Top 25

Sunday

No. 2 Notre Dame 77, Georgia Tech 54

No. 3 Louisville 67, Virginia Tech 56

No. 15 Missouri 83, No. 4 South Carolina 74

No. 5 Mississippi State 83, LSU 70

No. 7 Tennessee 86, Vanderbilt 73

No. 8 Texas 75, Kansas State 64

No. 9 Oregon 70, No. 14 UCLA 61

No. 10 Ohio State 78, No. 22 Michigan 71, OT

Syracuse 76, No. 11 Florida State 69

No. 12 West Virginia 57, Iowa State 49

No. 13 Maryland 71, Wisconsin 44

Southern Cal 65, No. 16 Oregon State 61

No. 17 Duke 69, N.C. State 56

No. 18 Iowa 84, Illinois 71

No. 19 Texas A&M 82, Auburn 73

No. 20 Oklahoma State 96, Oklahoma 82

No. 23 California 53, Arizona 51

No. 25 Arizona State 73, No. 24 Stanford 66